Tajikistan sees surge in entrepreneur-led cargo transport in Jan. 2026
Photo: ATI.SU
The surge in cargo handled by private entrepreneurs signals increased commercial activity and investment in Tajikistan’s transport and logistics sector, supporting broader economic growth.
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