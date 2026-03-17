Uzbekistan reports record growth in remittance inflows in 2025
Uzbekistan saw a sharp rise in remittance inflows in 2025, driven by expanding labor migration and shifting transfer patterns, with digital channels playing an increasingly important role.
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