UN-Habitat set to expand participation of Azerbaijan's private sector in WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. UN-Habitat will expand participation of Azerbaijan's private sector in WUF 13, Head of UN-Habitat's Country Program in Azerbaijan, Anna Soave, said at the "WUF13 - awareness session for the private sector" today, Trend reports.

According to her, the World Urban Forum serves as a platform that brings together government agencies, communities, and investors. The challenges ahead are quite large.

Soave noted that more than three billion people in the world live in inadequate conditions, a reality that negatively affects both people's health and the overall economy.

"Cities must adapt to rapid transformations. We must accept that cities are the main driving force of a sustainable future. Hosting WUF13 is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, and this makes Baku a global hub."

According to her, WUF 12 in Cairo had 25,000 participants, while WUF 11 had 17,000.

"This year, we plan to further expand the participation of the private sector in WUF in Azerbaijan," she added.

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