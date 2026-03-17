EDB sets economic growth outlook for Uzbekistan in 2026
Uzbekistan’s economy is expected to maintain solid growth momentum, with the Eurasian Development Bank projecting steady expansion in 2026 following strong performance driven by domestic demand and investment
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