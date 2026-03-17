Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Aghdara, Khojavend, Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar and Gasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 82 families, 368 people, return to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar and Gasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.