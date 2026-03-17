Tajikistan reports strong growth in railway cargo volumes in January 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The surge in rail and total cargo transport highlights increased industrial and trade activity in Tajikistan, signaling a recovery in logistics efficiency and overall economic performance.
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