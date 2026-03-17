Nar’s inclusive project brought together more than 500 people

The mobile operator Nar, known for its affordable offers, and social projects, continues its social initiatives aimed at fostering an inclusive society in 2026 as well.

It should be noted that in 2025, nearly 10 inclusive projects organized jointly by Nar and the social enterprise “DanceAbility” — aimed at contributing to an inclusive society and encouraging the active participation of persons with physical disabilities in public life — engaged more than 500 people.

In 2025, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3), Nar also supported the production of an educational video designed to demonstrate appropriate interaction with persons with disabilities in everyday life and to prevent unintentional inappropriate behavior.

This year as well, Nar continues its cooperation with “DanceAbility” to contribute to society through inclusive projects. Within the framework of this cooperation, the inclusive project “All Bodies Speak” is being implemented. The aim of the project is to contribute to an inclusive society and promote the active participation of persons with physical disabilities in public life.

Currently, 75 people with and without physical disabilities participate in the “All Bodies Speak” project. Participants from various age groups attend classes where they learn different dance movements. The sessions are designed so that everyone can participate in a way that suits them and express themselves through dance movements.

Over the past year, a total of 587 people took part in the project, 396 of whom were persons with physical disabilities. Those who wish to participate in the “All Bodies Speak” project this year can register online or contact via WhatsApp at +994772828880.

The classes are held every Saturday at the Aquatics Palace, and on other days of the week at the Shaghan Rehabilitation Boarding House operating under the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency.

More information about Nar’s projects is available at nar.az.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past 7 years according to the Net Promoter Score. This success is driven by the company’s consistently implemented customer-focused strategy. The operator provides users with sustainable, high-quality communication services at affordable prices, along with various internet packages and modern eSIM technology.