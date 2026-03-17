Azerbaijan sheds light on its foreign trade figures for January 2026
Azerbaijan's foreign trade in January 2026 showed robust activity with a notable trade surplus, reflecting significant shifts in import and export dynamics, including increased imports of key commodities and a decline in certain sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy