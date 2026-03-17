Kazakhstan mulls first-ever administrative amnesty, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the potential implementation of an additional amnesty targeting several criminal and administrative offenses that do not pose a threat to public or state security, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Speaking at a ceremonial event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution, Tokayev said the country is entering a qualitatively new stage of development, which requires a reset in relations between the state and its citizens.

He noted that while a criminal amnesty was carried out last year, authorities are now considering an additional amnesty. According to him, the proposed administrative amnesty would be the first of its kind in the country’s history.

The President urged Parliament to pass the relevant legislation before the close of the current session, framing the proposed amnesty as a significant step towards advancing the humanistic principles and progressive values enshrined in the Constitution.

Tokayev also underscored that the new Constitution reflects the aspirations of the people, symbolizing unity and solidarity, and establishing a firm foundation for the nation's sustained development.

During the ceremony, Tokayev also signed the Constitution and a decree on measures to implement it, following its approval in the March 15 nationwide referendum.