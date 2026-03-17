Kyrgyzstan moves to modernize health certification system with digital reform

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17. Kyrgyzstan will implement a new reform to digitize sanitary books under the "Government Accelerators" program, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the reform will introduce an electronic sanitary book integrated with the "Sanarip Clinic" system and the "Tunduk" mobile application.

Kasymaliev further emphasized that the new system would significantly streamline the process, reducing the time required to issue sanitary books from eight to four days. The number of required visits to medical facilities will also decrease from five to two, while a unified registry with online verification will be established, leading to potential annual savings of 6-12 million soms ($68,600-$137,200).

He highlighted that the digital transformation of the sanitary book system, alongside the broader modernization of the financial market, is expected to not only enhance citizen convenience but also strengthen the country’s investment attractiveness and contribute to economic stability.

Authorities have been tasked with implementing the reform within 100 days.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is pursuing digitalization reforms across public services to improve efficiency, transparency, and citizen access. Initiatives such as electronic sanitary books and mobile integration reflect the country’s efforts to modernize administrative processes, reduce bureaucracy, and support economic growth.