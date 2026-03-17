Turkmennebit bids tender for motor transport and specialized equipment
Turkmennebit State Concern has launched an international open tender for the purchase of motor transport, tractors, specialized equipment, components, and spare parts. Manufacturers and exclusive distributors can submit applications and tender proposals within the specified deadline.
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