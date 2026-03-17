Nigar Aliyeva's exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosted the opening of the solo exhibition by artist Nigar Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Alena Aliyeva, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, as well as cultural and art figures.

Addressing the event, Director of the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan Amina Melikova said that since its inception, the museum has remained steadfast in its mission to support the work of contemporary artists.

She noted that despite her young age, the author of the exhibition, Nigar Aliyeva, has been successfully working in the field of art for over 10 years.

Amina Melikova emphasized that Nigar Aliyeva is among those rare artists capable of artistically expressing the national heritage, collective memory, and cultural values of Azerbaijan through her works. Such initiatives serve to present the country’s national heritage from a new perspective, reaching a wider audience and reviving tradition through new means of expression in contemporary art.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova mentioned that "Irevan style" is presented in the artist's work with a unique and successful artistic approach.

Highlighting the importance of the Novruz holiday, Saadat Yusifova said that it is not only a holiday, but also a sacred value that creates a spiritual bridge between the past and the future, strengthening the sense of hope and faith in people.

Noting that she has been developing this project for two years, Nigar Aliyeva stated that she has spared no effort to re-examine the country’s national heritage and introduce Azerbaijani traditions to the younger generation.

Expressing her gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the exhibition, the artist underlined that exhibits from various museums were displayed in the exposition. The topics presented were not chosen randomly, each rooted in the history, national memory, and rich artistic heritage of the people.

The exhibition features the author's oil-on canvas created in 2024–2026. Based on her research, the artist turned to national cuisine, jewelry, weaving, embroidery, and other examples of folk applied arts. Her compositions skillfully use ornamental and elements characteristic of classical Azerbaijani painting traditions, especially the subtleties of Mirza Gadim Irevani's style.

The exhibition, co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Arts Council Azerbaijan, will run until March 31.