Azerbaijan unveils volume of foreign direct investments in its economy for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Foreign direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy totaled $6.59 billion last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.

"Direct investments from the country abroad amounted to $2.5 billion. The largest investment from Azerbaijan was directed to the Israeli economy ($542.6 million), which is related to the Tamar project," he emphasized.

Will be updated