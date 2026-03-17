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Azerbaijan reveals average realized price of oil and gas in 2025

Economy Materials 17 March 2026 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals average realized price of oil and gas in 2025

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The realized average price of Azerbaijani oil was $68.5 and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of exported Azerbaijani gas reached $289 last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.

According to him, in 2024, the realized average price of Azerbaijani oil amounted to $84.

He noted that the price of 1,000 cubic meters of exported Azerbaijani gas rose by 5.5% compared to the previous year.

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