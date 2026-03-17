Oil and gas engineering firm in Azerbaijan slashes charter capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Drilltechsolution LLC, an oil and gas engineering firm based in Azerbaijan, has announced a reduction in its charter capital, Trend reports, citing the company.

The company, which specializes in providing drilling and engineering services for the oil and gas sector, stated that its charter capital would decrease from $780,000 to $580,000.

In light of the capital reduction, the company has invited creditors to submit any claims within one month at the following address: Baku city, Khatai district, Khojali, Neighborhood 1181, Block A1, Floor 2, AZ1025.

Founded in 2021, Drilltechsolution LLC is represented legally by Azer Galandarov.