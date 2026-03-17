Azerbaijani oil prices set new benchmarks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.09, or 0.08%, on March 16 from the previous level, coming in at $109.19 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.07, or 0.07%, to $105.31 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.94, or 1.34%, to $71 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.23, or 0.22%, to $103.7 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.