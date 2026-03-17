Azerbaijan-U.S. remittance flows show strong growth in 2025
Individual remittances between Azerbaijan and the U.S. saw growth in 2025. The U.S. became the second-largest recipient of money transfers from Azerbaijan, after Türkiye. Additionally, remittances from the U.S. to Azerbaijan also experienced a significant increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy