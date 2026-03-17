Ookla records growth in Azerbaijan's fixed and mobile internet speed in Feb. 2026
Photo: GOV.UK
In February 2026, Azerbaijan saw a real uptick in both fixed broadband and mobile internet speeds. The Speedtest Global Index report shone a light on some encouraging developments in network performance. The Information and Communication Technologies agency's data paints a clear picture of these advancements across both types of internet.
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