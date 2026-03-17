Azerbaijan counts import figures for electric vehicles in 2M2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Azerbaijan imported fewer electric vehicles in the first two months of 2026. The overall vehicle import volume also saw a decline in both quantity and value compared to last year. Imports included a variety of motor vehicles, including those for transporting passengers and drivers.
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