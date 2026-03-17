Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover shifts up in 2M2026
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan picked up in real terms during the first two months of 2026. Consumers picked up a variety of products, covering both food and non-food items. The retail sector saw significant growth when stacked up against the same period in 2025.
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