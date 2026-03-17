Kazakhstan, EU discuss regional energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed regional energy cooperation and connectivity during the 9th meeting of the Kazakhstan–EU Subcommittee on energy, transport, environment, and climate change, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Zharkeshov and a representative of the European External Action Service, Dietmar Krissler.

The sides focused on regional interconnection of energy systems in Central Asia, electricity trade, gas infrastructure cooperation, and Kazakhstan’s participation in cross-border projects, including the construction of the Kambarata hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan.

They also reviewed the broader state and prospects of cooperation in the energy sector, including energy security, energy transition, and transnational energy projects.

Particular attention was paid to strategic partnerships in sustainable raw materials value chains, batteries, and renewable hydrogen. Kazakhstan reaffirmed plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 15% by 2030.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed readiness to continue active cooperation on joint energy initiatives, noting that the agreements reached would further strengthen the bilateral energy partnership.