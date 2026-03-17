Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with his Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of Iran completing its investigation in accordance with the promise made following the drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from Iranian territory.

In general, it was emphasized that during the ongoing war, civilian targets should not be targeted, that Azerbaijan supports a short-term cessation of military escalation in the region and is a supporter of resolving existing difficulties through negotiations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.