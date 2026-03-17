Fitch Ratings assesses impact of Middle East situation involving Iran on insurance market
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch Ratings assesses that while the direct impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran on the global insurance sector may be limited, a prolonged period of economic instability could increase risks and volatility, particularly in specialized insurance markets.
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