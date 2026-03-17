Azerbaijan prepares venue for WUF13 in campus-style format - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. WUF13 will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium and is currently being organized in the format of a regional campus, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the session “WUF13 – Information Session for the Private Sector.”

“The event will be a bilateral one. Heads of state and government, non-governmental organizations, scientists, architects, and representatives of the private sector are expected to participate in WUF13,” he said.

The WUF13 representative emphasized that the second main component of the event is a platform called “Urban Expo.”

“The forum will address key socio-economic issues as well as processes related to climate change. WUF13 will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium and is currently being organized in the format of a regional campus. “I invite Azerbaijani companies to be more active and join WUF13,” he added.