Iran announces import value of medicines and medical supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Iran has imported $150 million worth of medicines and medical supplies over the past 16 days, says the statement of the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA), Trend reports.

According to the statement, the IRICA is working with the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, and other relevant agencies to quickly import medicines and medical supplies.

The administration indicated that the procedure for importing pharmaceuticals and medical provisions is currently in progress.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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