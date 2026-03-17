Tajikistan reveals sharp increase in public-sector capital investments in January 2026
The figures reveal a robust year-on-year surge in capital investments within Tajikistan’s public sector, while overall investments from various sources keep climbing steadily, even with the occasional ups and downs of seasonal monthly variations.
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