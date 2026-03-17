Kazakhstan's president signs decree on implementation of new constitution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree “On measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026,” Trend reports via the presidential press service.

The decree stipulates that, under the presidential legislative initiative, several draft constitutional laws will be submitted to the Mazhilis. These include draft laws “On the President” and “On the Kazakhstan People’s Council.”

It is also defined that, under the government’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws “On the Status of the Capital” and “On the Administrative-Territorial Structure” will be submitted for consideration.

The document instructs the government, as well as central and local state bodies, to take necessary measures to align legal acts with the Constitution. The government is to approve a plan for promoting the Constitution by April 7, 2026. Control over the implementation of the decree is assigned to the Presidential Administration.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new constitution. The draft was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussions.

The draft constitution places particular emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while identifying sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and territorial integrity as fundamental and immutable values.

According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.

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