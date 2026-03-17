Azerbaijan records surplus in foreign trade balance for 2025
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus in 2025. The oil and gas sector contributed significantly, offsetting a deficit in the non-oil sector. The country is strengthening trade relations, engaging with a wide range of nations worldwide.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy