Azerbaijan unveils trade volume with Türkiye for January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in January 2026 amounted to $431.7 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this figure is $51.3 million, or 10.7%, lower than in January of last year.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with Türkiye accounted for 12.20% of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover, placing Türkiye in second place among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations.

In January 2025, exports of products from Azerbaijan to Türkiye amounted to $268.2 million, which is $39.9 million, or 13%, less than in the same month of the previous year. Imports of products from Türkiye to Azerbaijan totaled $163.6 million, representing a decrease of $11.6 million, or 6.6%, compared to January of the previous year.

In January 2026, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with foreign countries totaling $3.53 billion, which is $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, less than in the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $2.23 billion accounted for exports, while $1.3 billion accounted for imports. Over the past year, exports declined by $802 million, or 26.4%, and imports decreased by $750 million, or 36.5%.

Consequently, the country recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, lower than in the previous year.