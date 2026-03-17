Uzbekistan currency transactions increase 32% in 2025
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Foreign exchange activity in Uzbekistan surged in 2025, with growing volumes of currency transactions between banks and the population alongside shifts in transfer flows and channel usage.
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