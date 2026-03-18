Iran ramps up its investments in Azerbaijan's economy for 2025
Iran's foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan grew in 2025, contributing to a notable share of the country's total FDI. There were no investments from Azerbaijan in Iran during the same period.
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