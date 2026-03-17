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Azerbaijan reports significant increase in balance of payments deficit in 2025

Economy Materials 17 March 2026 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reports significant increase in balance of payments deficit in 2025

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. In 2025, Azerbaijan’s total balance of payments deficit amounted to $1.4 billion, the Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan said at a press conference at the CBA, Trend reports.

He noted that in 2024, the balance of payments deficit stood at $0.4 billion.

“This refers to the reduction in realized reserve assets over the course of the year. In calculating this indicator, revaluations and exchange rate fluctuations are not taken into account, in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the 6th edition of the Balance of Payments Manual,” the representative of the Central Bank noted.

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