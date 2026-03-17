Fitch assesses impact of Middle East conflict on Turkish banks
Photo: Fitch Ratings
Fitch Ratings highlights Türkiye's credit risks as manageable under its base scenario, despite geopolitical tensions, thanks to solid foreign exchange reserves, tight monetary policies, and robust banking sector liquidity.
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