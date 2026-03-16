Updated Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be sent to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris that were affected by corrosion have been replaced, Trend reports.

The silver medal of taekwondo athlete Hashim Magomedov and the bronze medal of Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov have already been replaced with new ones. The medals will be sent to Baku by March 20.

The Olympic medalists will be invited to the National Olympic Committee (NOC), where the updated medals will be presented to them.