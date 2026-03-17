Azerbaijan sheds light on incoming and outgoing remittances for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's incoming remittances amounted to $1.17 billion (remittances, up 0.2%) while outgoing stood at $505 million, respectively, last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.

According to him, an 8.7% increase in money transfer systems to the country was recorded over the reporting period.

The distribution of the highest money transfers to Azerbaijan by country is as follows:

Russia – $479.3 million;

Türkiye – $193.2 million;

U.S. – $100.7 million;

Georgia – $43.6 million;

UK – $42.4 million.

Nasirov emphasized that the volume of outgoing remittances decreased by 4.1% last year.

The highest money transfers from Azerbaijan by country were distributed as follows:

Türkiye – $145.7 million;

U.S. – $76.4 million;

Russia – $46.4 million;

UK – $26.7 million;

Georgia – $26.2 million.

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