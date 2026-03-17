Azerbaijan sheds light on incoming and outgoing remittances for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's incoming remittances amounted to $1.17 billion (remittances, up 0.2%) while outgoing stood at $505 million, respectively, last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.
According to him, an 8.7% increase in money transfer systems to the country was recorded over the reporting period.
The distribution of the highest money transfers to Azerbaijan by
country is as follows:
Russia – $479.3 million;
Türkiye – $193.2 million;
U.S. – $100.7 million;
Georgia – $43.6 million;
UK – $42.4 million.
Nasirov emphasized that the volume of outgoing remittances decreased by 4.1% last year.
The highest money transfers from Azerbaijan by country were
distributed as follows:
Türkiye – $145.7 million;
U.S. – $76.4 million;
Russia – $46.4 million;
UK – $26.7 million;
Georgia – $26.2 million.
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