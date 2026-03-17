Kazakhstan has high probability to reach annual oil production target, EDB says
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reports a temporary slowdown in Kazakhstan's industrial output in early 2026 due to technical and logistics constraints in the oil sector.
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