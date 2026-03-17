Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar debuts mass Novruz celebration after years of displacement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. For the first time since Kalbajar’s return to Azerbaijani control, residents gathered to celebrate Novruz, marking a symbolic step in the district’s slow revival after years of displacement, the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district and the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Kalbajar district told Trend.

The event, held with the participation of local families, was organized by the office of the president's special representative in Kalbajar together with the district’s Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, with support from the Ministry of Culture. Officials said the celebration was intended to restore a sense of normalcy and strengthen community ties as reconstruction efforts continue.

The gathering opened with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity, followed by the performance of the national anthem. The President’s Special Representative in Kalbajar, Bashir Hajiyev, addressed residents at the celebration venue, congratulating them on the Novruz holiday and conveying his best wishes.

In a newly rebuilt residential area, a large samani, a traditional Novruz symbol of renewal, was displayed, and a bonfire was lit as music from the zurna, balaban, and naghara filled the square. Performers from the “Goygol” State Song and Dance Ensemble, named after Fikrat Amirov, presented traditional dances such as “Uzundere,” “Jangi,” and “Daghli.”

Children participated in traditional egg-cracking games, preserving Novruz customs. Folklore elements, including the “Maral (Deer) game,” added a distinctly local character to the celebration. An ashug, appearing as the legendary Dede Gorgud, played the "qopuz" and offered blessings, while the comic figures Kosa and Kechal and a Spring Girl performance entertained younger attendees.

Set against the backdrop of ongoing reconstruction, the celebration reflected both the challenges and aspirations of a region seeking to rebuild not only its infrastructure but also its social fabric.

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