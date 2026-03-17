Azerbaijan tallies investments in its economy from ADB in 2025
The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan decreased in 2025. This decline marked a notable drop compared to the previous year. ADB's contribution to Azerbaijan's total FDI remained minimal during the period.
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