E-commerce in Kazakhstan reaches 15% of retail turnover
Photo: Akorda
Trade remains a key sector of the Kazakh economy, contributing around 19% of the gross domestic product in 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy