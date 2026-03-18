Azerbaijan's oil exports to Romania decrease in 2M2026
From January through February 2026, Azerbaijan exported a significant amount of crude oil and petroleum products to Romania. The export value saw a decline compared to the same period last year. Despite this, Romania remained the second-largest importer of Azerbaijani oil.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy