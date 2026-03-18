Kazakhstan set to create protective forest belts to combat land degradation

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan plans to establish a system of protective forest belts to prevent land degradation and combat desertification, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Nyssanbayev explained that the new constitutional provisions now designate natural resources as a national asset, emphasizing that their use must align with the long-term interests of society.

In this regard, the ministry has introduced a Concept for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity through 2035, aimed at enhancing environmental protection measures.

The Minister further highlighted that the initiative to plant 2 billion trees across the country will continue beyond the initial target. As part of a broader environmental strategy, efforts are now underway to establish protective forest belts and barrier plantations designed to curb land degradation and prevent the spread of desertification.

Nyssanbayev underscored that these initiatives are becoming increasingly critical in the face of climate change and the mounting anthropogenic pressures on natural ecosystems.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.