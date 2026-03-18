Turkmenistan, Netherlands discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands discussed current and prospective bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova, and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Netherlands to Turkmenistan, Nicolaas Schermers.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between government agencies, the business community, also educational and scientific institutions. The parties also highlighted the need to enhance the legal and regulatory framework between the two countries.

Additionally, the officials emphasized the importance of collaboration within international organizations and regional initiatives. Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and expand bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest.