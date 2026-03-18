Kazakhstan establishes authorized representative for family affairs institution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on establishing the institution of the Authorized Representative for Family Affairs to strengthen human rights protection and enhance state family policy, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Under the document, the representative will operate within the National Commission on Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the President, acting in the capacity of a deputy chair on a voluntary basis.

The main objectives of the new institution include strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, promoting traditional family values, improving state family and demographic policy, preventing domestic violence, and supporting the well-being of families across Kazakhstan.

The government has been tasked with taking the necessary measures to implement the decree, while oversight of its execution has been assigned to the presidential administration.

The decree enters into force from the date of its signing.

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