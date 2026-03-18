Azerbaijan's natural gas production surges in early 2026
Azerbaijan's natural gas production saw a 2.3% year-on-year increase in early 2026, reflecting growth in both overall output and marketable gas production, contributing to a slight rise in the extractive industry's total value.
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