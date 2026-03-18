Kazakhstan launches construction of largest wind power plant in Zhambyl region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. The construction of the Mirny wind power plant, which will become the largest of its kind in southern Kazakhstan, has officially commenced following a capsule-laying ceremony in the Zhambyl region, Trend reports via KazMunayGas (KMG).

According to Deputy Chairman of KMG’s Management Board, Kazbek Kussainov, the new wind farm is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the reliability of energy supply in the southern regions of the country. The implementation of this project is expected to support the national power grid, increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, generate new employment opportunities, and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the Zhambyl region.

The project is being implemented jointly by KazMunayGas, Samruk-Energy, and TotalEnergies as part of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.

The 1 GW capacity wind power plant will be situated in the Moiynkum district and will incorporate an advanced energy storage system. The total investment is estimated at approximately $1.2 billion, with a substantial portion of the funding provided by foreign capital. The facility is scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2028.