EIB commits $70 mln to emerging Asia sustainable infrastructure fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has committed $70 million as a cornerstone investment in PATRIZIA’s Emerging Asia Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF), a climate-focused platform managed with Mitsui & Co., Trend reports via the EIB.

The fund aims to mobilize private capital into renewable energy, sustainable cooling, and low-carbon mobility projects across emerging Asian markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Viet Nam, India, and Indonesia. The anchor investment is expected to catalyze additional institutional funding and deliver measurable climate and development impacts.

“Emerging Asia is at the forefront of the global energy transition but faces a significant funding gap for sustainable infrastructure,” said Saji Anantakrishnan, Head of Infrastructure, Australia & Asia at PATRIZIA. “The commitment from EIB Global reinforces our ability to scale high-impact platforms in renewables, sustainable cooling, and low-carbon mobility.”

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said the investment demonstrates how the bank can crowd in European and global capital to build clean, resilient infrastructure while advancing EU Global Gateway priorities.

The $300 million fund will focus on mid-market equity investments of $20–70 million, with at least 50% dedicated to sustainable energy solutions and climate-resilient infrastructure. Upon closing, ESIF will be seeded with three growth platforms — Parkwise Inc. and Buskowitz Energy Inc. in the Philippines, and Kaer across Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia — providing immediate exposure to scalable, high-impact energy transition solutions.

The strategy leverages Mitsui’s extensive infrastructure network across the Asia-Pacific region for local origination and asset management. ESIF succeeds PATRIZIA and Mitsui’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund, launched in 2008 and fully divested by 2020.