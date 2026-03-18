Azerbaijani Committee Chairman meets with Governor of Türkiye's Izmir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, met with Izmir Governor Süleyman Elban during his visit to Türkiye, Trend reports via the committee.

According to information, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, also attended the meeting. The sides highlighted the growing brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, focusing on diaspora engagement, integration of Azerbaijanis living in Izmir, as well as opportunities in education, employment, cultural cooperation, and public diplomacy.

Muradov emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, diaspora policy remains a key state priority, stressing the importance of strengthening organization among Azerbaijanis abroad, preserving national and cultural identity, and enhancing their integration into host societies. He also underscored the need for closer cooperation between Azerbaijani communities in Turkish cities and local institutions, noting that the principle of “one nation, two states” is reflected not only in political relations but also in diaspora collaboration.

Elban, for his part, expressed a strong interest in furthering ties with the committee and expanding cooperation with the Azerbaijani community in Izmir. He reaffirmed his readiness to support joint initiatives, particularly in the areas of education, employment, and cultural exchange.

The meeting included in-depth discussions regarding future cooperation, including the organization of joint cultural and public events, strengthening the relationship between diaspora organizations and local authorities, and encouraging greater youth and student participation in various initiatives. The sides expressed confidence that these efforts would further strengthen Azerbaijan-Turkey relations and promote the continued development of the Azerbaijani community in Izmir.

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