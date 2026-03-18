Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transportation reaches new heights in 2M2026

Gas transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased by nearly 8% in January-February 2026. It accounted for almost half of Azerbaijan’s total gas transport during this period. The overall gas transportation via main pipelines also saw a year-on-year rise.

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