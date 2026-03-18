Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan has delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the initiative was designed to lend a helping hand to the Afghan people while also fostering camaraderie and solidifying the bonds of good neighborliness between the two nations.

The humanitarian shipment, weighing more than 290 tons, included flour, rice, wheat, vegetable oil, instant food products, pasta, confectionery, and other essential goods.

The official handover ceremony took place in the city of Hairatan. Representatives of the Afghan side, including Deputy Governor of Balkh Province Mawlawi Abu Idris, expressed gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for continued support and assistance to the Afghan people.

The ceremony was attended by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Oybek Usmanov and Surkhandarya region Governor Ulugbek Qosimov.

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