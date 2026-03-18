Turkmenistan's Ashgabat hosts International Investment Forum IFT 2026

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Ashgabat is hosting the International Investment Forum "Investment to the Future of Turkmenistan 2026" (IFT 2026), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The event is taking place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and brings together international experts, representatives of international companies, and financial institutions.

The forum includes a plenary session focused on the role of the private sector in Turkmenistan’s investment strategy.

Participants are discussing issues related to the investment climate, innovation, and economic diversification.

The forum is expected to contribute to the development of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in various sectors.